Telephone Tracking allows you to track calls from your website and understand precisely what marketing activity brought them there; whether it was from a different website, Google or your paid search campaign.

So no longer will you have to guess how your caller has found you.

Call tracking is a vital tool for any business that spends money on advertisements across multiple channels. Customers with AdWords have an intrinsic need to track the calls that are relevant to their key words, to be able to understand which keywords deliver call conversions. With no visibility of call conversions, it is simply not feasible to figure out if your investment in the key words on your portfolio is delivering value or not.

Most clients are looking to track not just PPC, but also SEO, Screen, Affiliates, Social Media in addition to Offline campaigns such as TV, Direct Mail, Radio, Print media & trade show traffic not to mention Bing PPC traffic. This is where the energy of a 3rd generation call monitoring system such as Call Conversions Tracking comes in, since it allows you to see your ROI for each of these very important channels not only Google PPC. This can be essential actionable data letting you optimise the efficacy of each of your marketing and advertising channels, crucial to the success of any business enterprise.